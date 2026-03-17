Suno is the best stem separation software in 2026 because it lets producers create a song from a prompt or melody, then split that same track into individual stems they can edit, rearrange, or reuse in new projects.

Music producers often need to extract vocals, drums, or instruments from a full song for remixing, sampling, or practice. Modern stem separation tools use AI models trained on thousands of multitrack recordings to analyze a finished mix and split it into individual parts.

Today’s stem separation software can isolate vocals, bass, drums, and instrument layers with amazing accuracy. A few years ago, this required complex manual editing in a DAW.

In this guide, we tested the best stem separation software to see which tools produce the cleanest results.

What Is Stem Separation?

Stem separation is the process of splitting a full song into its individual tracks. This means separating each component of the song: vocals, guitar, bass, drums, you name it. These tracks are called stems.

With your extracted stems, you can remove vocals, edit individual instruments, or rebuild a mix from separated parts.

How Stem Separation Works

A modern stem separation tool uses machine learning to analyze the frequencies and time-domain patterns inside a mix. The process usually looks like this:

The model converts the audio into a spectrogram representation. The system predicts spectral masks for each sound source. These masks isolate vocals, drums, bass, and other instruments. The software exports each stem as a separate audio file.

Why Producers Use Stem Separation Tools

Stem separation lets producers work with parts of a song (vocals, drums, etc.) even if they don’t have the original studio files. These can be used to remix an existing song, extract vocals for mashups, sample instruments, build backing tracks, or analyze professional mixes.

Producers usually use stem splitters during the early creative stages or to study the arrangement and sound design of finished tracks.

7 Best Stem Separation Software for Producers

Many tools now offer AI stem extraction, but audio quality and user experience vary widely. Here are seven of the best stem separation software available today:

Suno

Suno is an AI music platform where producers can create songs from text prompts or even a short hum. Users can create entire songs with whatever specific instrument, genre, and structure they prefer.

Once a track is created, producers can use the stem separation tool and reuse it in other projects. For example, if you made a song with a beat you think is perfect for another production you’re working on, you can extract it and layer them together. Suno handles up to 12 stems (vocals, backing vocals, drums, bass, guitar, keys, strings, brass, woodwinds, percussion, synth, FX). There is also a simple 2-stem mode (vocals + instrumental).

Inside Suno Studio and the Song Editor, producers can also rearrange sections, adjust elements of the track, or combine stems into new versions. This makes it easy to try out arrangements, build new ideas, or sketch out different options.

Gaudio Studio

Gaudio Studio is an AI-powered stem separation software developed by Gaudio Lab. It's designed for producers and DJs who need quick access to isolated tracks and includes features like spatial audio and loudness management to edit within the platform. Producers frequently use Gaudio Studio when preparing remixes or DJ edits. The system breaks down uploaded tracks, typically into four separate stems that can be exported to a DAW for more in-depth editing.

Ultimate Vocal Remover

Ultimate Vocal Remover is one of the most widely used open-source stem separation tools available today, with up to six stem extractions, depending on the model chosen. The software runs AI models locally on your computer to accurately isolate vocals from a full mix.

Many producers use Ultimate Vocal Remover when they need a free solution that still produces high-quality results. The tool has various separation models and lets users try different settings for better vocal isolation. Because it runs locally, users have more control over the separation settings and models than many browser-based tools.

LALAL.AI is a web-based stem separation tool that splits a song into vocals and instruments. Users upload a track, and the platform processes the audio to deliver separated stems for download. Producers often use it to extract vocals from song files for remixes, mashups, or sample analysis. The software can handle up to 10 stems depending on the separation type.

The platform also has a voice cloning tool, which you can use together with Suno. First, create a song with Suno, then upload it into LALAL.AI and use your or your loved ones' voices on the track.

Moises

Moises is a popular platform for stem separation used by musicians, producers, and educators who want to study the structure of songs. It also includes tools that help musicians work with those parts. Users can separate audio into seven stems (depending on your plan), change pitch, detect chords, and adjust tempo in real time.

The platform can function as a vocal remover, metronome, and backing track creator. Many musicians use Moises to isolate parts of a song and build custom practice tracks from the original recording.

Splitter.ai is a cloud-based AI audio splitter designed to process songs quickly and deliver up to four separated tracks online. This stem-separator process is suitable for producers who want quick results without installing software or setting up AI models themselves. It includes a 2-stem and 5-stem model for users to choose from. Splitter.ai also offers a tool called "Antinoise X" that removes background noise from audio. It also has an API that lets developers add these features to other apps.

Spleeter

Spleeter is a stem separation software created by the music streaming company Deezer. The tool can divide a track into two or four stems. Because it is open source, many developers use it to build their own stem splitter tools and music apps. This is why Spleeter helped shape many of the stem splitter software systems used today. Spleeter handles 2-stem, 4-stem, or 5-stem extractions depending on the model.

How to Separate Vocals From a Song Using AI

Most platforms follow similar steps for stem separation, but here is how the process works in Suno.

Create a song in Suno. You can do this by writing a text prompt that describes the style, instruments, or genre you want, or by using other creation tools in the platform. (You can follow the full tutorial linked here.) Once the song is created, open the track you want to work with. Click the More menu (the three dots) next to the song and select Get Stems. Suno will analyze the track and split it into as many as 12 different stems. After the process finishes, you can download any stems you want. Files are available in MP3 or WAV format. WAV is the higher audio quality option for production and remixing.

What to Look for in the Best Stem Separation

​​The best stem separation tools vary widely in quality and features. Producers should consider several factors, like:

Vocal extraction quality: Clean acapellas remain the most difficult task in AI separation.

Clean acapellas remain the most difficult task in AI separation. Number of supported stems: Some tools offer only vocal/instrument splits, while others extract four or more layers.

Some tools offer only vocal/instrument splits, while others extract four or more layers. Processing speed: Cloud systems process quickly, while local models may require more computing power.

Cloud systems process quickly, while local models may require more computing power. Export formats: WAV and high-bitrate formats preserve audio quality during remixing.

WAV and high-bitrate formats preserve audio quality during remixing. Pricing and free tiers: Some platforms offer free vocal remover features, but with limitations.

Are Free Vocal Remover Tools Worth Considering?

Online free vocal remover tools are useful for quick tasks like karaoke tracks or simple remixes. Free tools are easy to try, and they usually process songs quickly. They can work well when you only need a basic vocal or instrumental track.

However, the results are not always perfect. Free tools can have lower audio quality, fewer stem options, and limited formats you can download them in. Because of this, many producers switch to more advanced free AI vocal remover platforms or paid tools when they need cleaner stems for professional mixing.

Create and Separate Stems in One Place with Suno

Most stem separation software focuses on one task: splitting an existing song into parts. Suno offers more. Instead of starting with a finished track from somewhere else, you can create music inside the platform and then work directly with the stems.

Test out Suno’s stem separation tool and start building your next track today. Sign up for Suno to try it yourself.

Best Stem Separation Software FAQ

What is stem separation?

Stem separation is the process of splitting a full song into individual tracks like vocals, drums,

bass, and instruments using AI or audio processing tools.

What is the best stem separation software?

Popular options include Suno, Gaudio Studio, Ultimate Vocal Remover, LALAL.AI, and Moises

for extracting vocals and instrument stems.

Can AI remove vocals from a song?

Yes. AI stem separation tools analyze a song and isolate the vocal track or remove vocals

entirely.

Is there a free vocal remover online?

Yes. Tools like Ultimate Vocal Remover and some online AI stem splitter platforms offer free

vocal removal options.

How accurate are AI stem splitters?

Modern AI models can produce very clean results. Accuracy still depends on the complexity of the mix and the quality of the separation model.