Best Black Friday Music Deals 2025

The best Black Friday music deal of 2025 is Suno’s 40% discount on annual Pro and Premier subscriptions. With it, producers and music fans who are just starting out can access the latest v5 model and Suno Studio, Suno’s Digital Audio Workstation (DAW), among other added features. The platform is also offering a 20% discount on monthly plans.

Under here we’ve covered the best software deals, like Suno, plugins, hardware, and even smaller music details. Keep reading to find out which is the best deal so you don’t miss out.

Best Black Friday Music Deals in 2025

Friday, November 28th, is this year’s Black Friday, and just like you, we’re scanning the web for the best Black Friday music deals.

Our top pick for 2025 is Suno’s 40% off annual Pro and Premier plans. So if you only grab one deal this season, make it this one. But if you're looking to add hardware, instruments, or studio gear to your setup, we’ve got you covered too.

Suno: Best Overall Black Friday Music Deal of 2025

Suno is an AI-assisted music-creation platform that lets users make original, fully-realized songs, with lyrics, vocals, and instrumentation, directly on their browsers or on their phone.

One property that makes Suno distinctive is how it brings advanced AI music creation into the hands of creators regardless of their musical background: professional producers, hobbyists, content creators, and artists.

For Black Friday 2025, Suno is offering 40% off the annual Pro/Premier plans. But if you’re not ready to commit to the 12 months and just want to try their best features, you can get 20% off monthly plans. The offer runs from November 24 through December 1. Suno’s Pro and Premier plans give you more speed, control, and room to create your way.

Pro comes with faster creation times and priority access. Premier raises the stakes and includes access to Suno Studio, the first AI-native DAW. Both tiers include the Song Editor for rewriting sections, adding instruments, and exporting stems, plus commercial rights so you can release and monetize your music.

What sets this deal apart is the wide accessibility. Suno Studio is software for professional producers, but since it involves prompting, it’s equally appropriate for anyone who wants to create personalized music.

Suno has tools to meet everyone where they are. It can upgrade your existing DAW workflow or help you turn ideas into complete songs in minutes. Everyone has the chance to be involved in the music creation experience.

Given the typical cost of premium DAWs and plugins, by locking in this discount now, you get more room to experiment and build your sound without breaking the bank. For pro creators, Suno can be a great way to upgrade your workflow, mix AI-driven outputs with traditional instruments, or simply open up new creative avenues.

If you’ve been thinking about starting to make music, or you want to give a holiday gift to a music fanatic, think of this Black Friday deal as the best excuse. You can even start by making some songs for family or friends this December holiday season.

Why We Love It: Suno is the fastest-growing music creation tool on the market. It packs the most advanced features for creators everywhere. This Black Friday, their biggest sale ever lets you unlock the full potential of Pro and Premier plans at an unbeatable price, but only for a limited time.

Top Black Friday AI & Music Software Deals

Beyond Suno’s incredible price drop, the 2025 Black Friday music deals roundup is packed with software discounts that producers and musicians will love.

Ableton is sure to run its annual Black Friday sales event. Even if they're not framing it as a Black Friday deal, they're already offering a 25% discount for some of their products, including Ableton Live, which I reviewed not long ago. And many users also keep an eye on Thomann, which often matches or improves pricing on Ableton products. This year, Thomann has compelling software deals of its own. FL Studio usually skips direct Black Friday discounts, but this year is an exception, with up to 30% off FL Studio licenses.

Logic Pro traditionally doesn’t go on sale for Black Friday, but Apple typically offers Apple Store gift card promos during this period, so you can secure a small indirect discount by purchasing Logic with those credits. And for sample-based creators, Splice is offering a limited-time deal on its Creator tier at $4.99 per month instead of the regular $19.99.

Plugin deals are especially strong this year. Waves is running a major offer at 95% off bundles. Plugin Boutique is offering up to 95% off, and IK Multimedia has its complete studio plug-in bundle at 67% off. Other industry staples like Native Instruments, iZotope, and Output are expected to roll out significant discounts as well.

Hardware & Studio Equipment Deals

If you’re looking for hardware and studio equipment, there are two main routes: brand sites or major retailers.

For this year’s Black Friday audio deals, stay alert for brands like Focusrite, Universal Audio, and PreSonus. For example, this audio interface is already running with a discount that's around 25%. Focusrite is offering up to 25% off Scarlett 3rd Gen interfaces in a pre–Black Friday sale, and Universal Audio has already rolled out early promotions following its Rocktober plugin sale, with discounts continuing into November.

Expect more deals to stack as we get closer to Black Friday. Stay on the lookout for headphones and monitors from brands such as Audio-Technica, KRK and Yamaha. Guitars and keyboards from Fender (30% off in certain products), Yamaha, and Arturia (50% off their flagship software), as well as mic deals from Shure, Rode and Neumann.

Major retailers are another strong option, especially if you want variety. Thomann Music Cyberweek launches today, November 21st, while other stores have already started early Black Friday sales.

Guitar Center is advertising up to 30% off, Musicians Friend Black Friday’s up to 50% off, and Sweetwater historically runs deep holiday discounts as well—sometimes up to 80% on select gear. If you’re looking for audio specifically, head to B&H Photo.

Retailers offer a broad mix of options in one place, from instruments and studio equipment to MIDI controllers, keyboards, and even stage and lighting gear.

Music Gifts & Accessories Under $100

Sometimes the best gifts for musicians are stocking-stuffers or accessories to round out the setup. The good thing is, there are plenty of excellent deals under $100. Search for music stands, MIDI keyboards, instrument cables, plugin gift cards, demo subscriptions, novelty gifts for music lovers, and other accessories.

One example: the Akai Professional MPK Mini MKII, a 25-key USB MIDI keyboard controller, runs for just $90 all year round, and you might expect to see a price drop now that Black Friday is around the corner.

This is a great way to secure music-friendly gifts without spending big. The goal is to grab something useful and meaningful. A classic, sturdy music stand or compact MIDI controller can grow to be an essential part of a home studio.

Records and exclusive vinyl editions

Black Friday always sees labels either releasing special editions of timeless records or stores just marking down a lot on some usually very costly vinyl collectibles. For example, this year you can get the classic 2002 neo-psych record Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots by The Flaming Lips with a 25% discount. If it sounds like a moderate discount, it’s because you haven’t checked which edition we’re talking about! This Super Deluxe edition comes with five LPs (the regular album should fit in just one) and a lot of artwork courtesy of Wayne Coyne and his pals from Oklahoma City.

Record Store Day, the organization behind the day with unusual vinyl launches, is hosting a Black Friday Record Store Day 2025, which is a completely separate event. Last year, they surprise-released some remixed versions of Nas’ Illmatic (1994) with spectacular blue artwork. So pay attention to their releases this year!

Cyber Monday Extensions

If the weekend rush feels like too much noise, there’s good news. Many music brands are likely to extend Black Friday music deals into Cyber Monday. Some even release flash discounts or last-minute bonus perks. Still, with creative tools, hesitation sometimes costs more than it saves. So if something calls to you now, get it before the clock strikes twelve.

