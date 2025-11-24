Suno Black Friday Deals 2025: 40% Off Pro and Premier Plans

Black Friday 2025 is here, and Suno just dropped its biggest music deal of the year. From November 24 to Monday, December 1, get 40% off annual Pro and Premier plans or 20% off monthly subscriptions for both web and mobile.

Suno’s Black Friday music deal is excellent for creators who’ve been waiting to upgrade: this is your chance to unlock every premium feature at the lowest price of the year.

Grab Suno’s Black Friday deal before it expires!

When & What: Deal Summary

Here’s a quick-look table of all the discounts that will be available on the Suno website for all the products.

Plan Discount Availability Pro Annual 40% off Web + Mobile Premier Annual 40% off Web + Mobile Pro Monthly 20% off Web + Mobile Premier Monthly 20% off Web + Mobile

Why Upgrade Now

Suno’s Black Friday deal lets you lock in your rate for 12 months. This is the platform’s biggest sale of the year, which means you’re getting access to every premium tool, faster song creation, and more advanced creative control at a price that won’t come around again soon.

Pro and Premier users get a range of tools that allow for amazing creative control. Pro tier’s biggest advantage is access to Suno’s v5, the most advanced music creation model to date. It offers advanced composition architecture, adaptive style learning, and a streamlined interface that lets you create professional, consistent songs with unmatched precision and flow.

Upgrading to Pro also unlocks the Song Editor, which lets you add new vocals or instruments, rearrange and rewrite sections, and split a song into up to 12 separate stems. Users stepping up to the Premier plan can then move onto Suno Studio, the first-ever AI-native Digital Audio Workstation (DAW). With Suno Studio, you can combine an in-browser DAW with Suno’s AI-assisted song creation tools and also produce stems or split tracks rather than full-fledged tracks.

Add your own vocal instruments, or get into more elaborate mixing to make your vision come alive. Plus, the paid tiers also allow you to use your creations commercially, so you can actually profit off the investment. If you upgrade during Black Friday 2025, you get all of the above at a discounted rate, so you’ll get maximum creative capacity with lower cost directly in your browser.

If you’ve been on the fence about making the switch, this deal gives you the perfect excuse. But the window for this limited offer is brief, just one week, so act fast.

How to Claim the Discount (Step-by-Step)

Suno’s Black Friday 2025 deals are very straightforward. Here’s a step-by step on how to get your discount:

Visit Suno’s pricing page between 11/24 and 12/1 Sign in if you already have an account, or create a new one. Select the Pro or Premier plan and choose either annual (for 40% off) or monthly (for 20% off). At checkout the discount will auto-apply (no code needed). Verify that the promotional pricing is visible. Complete payment and enjoy full access to your upgraded plan.

Start your upgrade now →

Turn Ideas Into Songs With Suno For 40% Less

Don’t let this opportunity slip away. This Black Friday deal is the ideal time to invest in your creative future with 40% off Suno Pro and Premier annual plans, or 20% off monthly. Offer ends on December 1st. Make sure to upgrade before it’s too late.

Make 2026 your most creative year yet. Get Suno Pro and Premier with 40% off now.

Suno Black Friday FAQs

What are Suno’s Black Friday 2025 Deals?

This Black Friday 2025 Suno is making its biggest sale to date. The platform is offering a 40% discount on annual Pro and Premier plans and a 20% discount on monthly plans for a limited time only.

How Long Are Suno Black Friday Deals Running For?

Suno Black Friday is running from November 24th to December 1st.

Who is Suno Black Friday 2025 For?

Suno’s Black Friday sale is for anyone looking to expand their music creation this 2026. Are you a hobbyist, a professional producer, a content creator, or just someone who wants to start experimenting?

Suno invites their user base to upgrade their current plan and newcomers to discover Suno’s Pro and Premier plans advanced tools at a record low rate that stays locked in for a full year for this week only.

What is Suno?

Suno is an AI-assisted music creation platform that allows users to create songs, complete with vocals and instrumentation, using text or audio directly on their browser. It's available on web and mobile. Suno’s Pro plan allows for more creative control with the Song Editor, while the Premier Plan packs full DAW capabilities with Suno Studio.

What do you get by upgrading your Suno account?

When you upgrade your free Suno account to the Pro plan, you can use the new v5 model and the Song Editor to create music more quickly and with more creative freedom. For the full experience, the Premier plan adds access to Suno Studio. Suno Studio is a complete AI-native digital audio workstation (DAW) that combines v5’s advanced music AI-assisted creation with professional production tools.