Suno is the best audio editing software for Mac in 2026 for creators who need to work with music and complete audio projects. Many Mac users now require more than basic waveform editing, especially when producing podcasts, videos, or original music. Traditional tools often focus on manual editing or complex studio workflows, which can slow down modern production needs.

In this article, we’ll compare the best audio editing software for Mac, explain how each tool fits different use cases, and help you choose the right audio editing platform based on how you work.

How We Ranked the Best Audio Editing Software for Mac

This list evaluates each platform using real-world creative and production needs. Every tool here runs reliably on macOS and fits into modern audio setups.

When ranking audio editing software for Mac, we focused on:

Best Audio Editing Software for Mac at a Glance

Here’s a quick rundown of the audio editing software for Mac we’ll be exploring, who they’re best for, pricing, and key features:





Software Best For Key Feature Pricing Skill Level Suno Music, podcasts, fast production AI-assisted song editing + text-to-song Free Plan Pro: $8/month Premier: $24/month Beginner to Pro Logic Pro Professional music production Mac native + Advanced mixing Mac: $199.99 (one time) Advanced Audacity Simple audio editing Waveform editing Free Beginner Pro Tools Studio recording and audio engineers Industry standard editing workflows Artist: $9.99/month Studio: $34.99/month Ultimate: $99/month Expert WavePad Quick edits Lightweight editor Free Plan Master's: $80 (one-time) Standard: $50 (one-time) Beginner





Suno: Best Overall Audio Editing Software for Mac

Suno ranks first because it covers AI-powered composition, editing, and audio production inside a single platform. It supports music tracks, beats, intros, transitions, and background music for podcasts and video content.

As audio editing software for Mac, Suno operates through a cloud-based environment with a minimal learning curve compared to traditional digital audio workstations (DAWs). It's available through all operating systems and on mobile (iOS and Android). Users can upload or record original audio, shape it into complete songs, and adapt it for projects. Songs can be extended and remixed without re-recording the full session, which ensures faster turnaround for creators working across multiple outputs.

Paid plans give users more advanced audio editing tools through the Song Editor and Suno Studio, the world's first-ever AI-native DAW with waveform-level editing, section-level revisions, effects, mixing tools, and stem extraction.

Pricing:

Free Plan

Pro Plan: $8/month

$8/month Premier Plan: $24/month

Best for:

Suno is ideal for creators, podcasters, and music producers who want speed and high-quality original music to use across projects.

Logic Pro: Best Professional Music Production Software for Mac

Logic Pro remains Apple’s flagship DAW and audio editing software for Mac; it's a cornerstone of professional music recording software. Its deep integration with macOS delivers low-latency performance and long-term stability for complex projects.

Logic Pro offers advanced mixing, mastering, MIDI control, and a massive library of instruments and effects. It works especially well for composers, electronic producers, and engineers building layered arrangements. The trade-off is scope. The interface and toolset demand time and formal learning. For creators focused on fast output, podcasts, or short-form media, Logic Pro’s depth can slow them down.

Pricing:

iMac: $199.99 (one-time)

$199.99 (one-time) iPad: $4.99/month

Best for:

Logic Pro is best for trained musicians and audio engineers.

Audacity: Best Free Audio Editing Software for Mac

Audacity remains a widely used free option for basic sound work. It supports multi-track recording, waveform editing, and standard effects across macOS, Windows, and Linux.

This audio editing software for Mac works well for simple edits, voice cleanup, and learning fundamentals. It's a reliable audio recording app and music recorder without subscription costs.

Nevertheless, Audacity falls short in modern production contexts. The interface feels dated, integrated AI-assisted tools are minimal, and advanced mixing or music production software features require plugins and workarounds.

Pricing:

Free

Best for:

Audacity is best for beginners and simple editing on a budget.

Pro Tools: Best Industry Standard Audio Editing Software

Pro Tools is an audio editing software for Mac that holds long-standing status in commercial studios for film, TV, and large-scale recording. Its editing precision and routing capabilities support demanding sessions with multiple engineers and performers. Pro Tools excels at sample-accurate editing and complex session management. Many studios rely on it as production software for collaborative recording.

Outside professional environments, the platform can feel heavy. It's not as good for solo creators, podcasters, or independent musicians because of the high subscription costs, hardware requirements, and complicated workflow. Besides, if you want to get into EDM, pop, or hip-hop production, it doesn't really hold its industry-standard status anymore if you're a beginner. It's a very reputable and good software piece if you're a seasoned producer.

Pricing:

Artist: $9.99/month

$9.99/month Studio: $34.99/month

$34.99/month Ultimate: $99/month

Best for:

Pro Tools is ideal for professional audio engineers, music producers, mixing engineers, and post-production professionals.

WavePad: Best Lightweight Audio Editor for Mac

WavePad is an audio editing software for Mac and Windows developed by NCH Software. It offers core recording and editing tools within a customizable interface designed for straightforward navigation.

The application includes built-in tutorials and multiple viewing modes, such as waveform and spectral analysis. While certain advanced tools require a paid license, the free version supports non-commercial use and common audio editing tasks like voice recordings and basic sound processing needs. WavePad does not support multi-track music production, so it's mostly useful for quick tasks and voice recorder app needs but not for full music productions.

Pricing:

Master's Edition: $80 (one-time)

$80 (one-time) Master's Edition Quarterly Plan: $9.99/quarterly

$9.99/quarterly Standard Edition: $50 (one-time)

Best for:

WavePad Free is best for users who need simple audio editing for voice recordings, MP3 files, and basic audio projects.

Audio Editing vs. Music Production Software on Mac

Audio editing software for Mac, or any other operating system, is designed for tasks like cutting, cleaning, arranging, and exporting sound. These tools are commonly used for voice recordings, podcasts, and basic audio projects where precise waveform control matters more than composition.

Full DAWs add advanced production tools such as multi-track recording, MIDI sequencing, virtual instruments, and detailed mixing and mastering controls. These features are necessary for studio recording, complex arrangements, and professional music production.

AI-based tools like Suno are a better choice when users want to create and revise complete music or audio pieces without working inside a traditional DAW. Suno supports composition, editing, and restructuring in one environment, which is ideal for content creation, podcast production, and fast-turnaround music projects.

Who Should Use Each Tool

Different tools suit different needs when it comes to audio editing software for Mac. Here are the tools that will best fit you, based on your projects, requirements, and technical ability.

Content creators and podcasters: Suno, Audacity, WavePad

Suno, Audacity, WavePad Music producers: Suno, Logic Pro

Suno, Logic Pro Audio engineers: Pro Tools, Logic Pro

Pro Tools, Logic Pro Beginners: Suno, Audacity

Suno, Audacity Professionals: Suno, Logic Pro, Pro Tools

Create with the Best AI-Powered Audio Editor for Mac

Music, voice, and background audio often need to be created, revised, and reused across podcasts, videos, and releases. Suno provides audio creation and structural editing in one environment, without relying on the track-heavy workflows common in traditional studio tools.

Suno is a practical choice for creators who need high-quality results quickly, especially when working across multiple formats. Traditional DAWs still matter for detailed studio production, but they are not required for many modern audio projects.

If you’re looking for audio editing software for Mac that incorporates the latest creation workflows, sign up for Suno today for free.

Audio Editing Software for Mac FAQs

What is the best audio editing software for Mac?

Suno is the best option for most users in 2026 because it combines speed, quality, and AI

powered editing without the complexity of traditional DAWs.

Is there free audio editing software for Mac?

Yes, Audacity is a popular free option, but it lacks advanced features and AI tools found in paid

software.

Is Logic Pro better than Pro Tools on Mac?

Logic Pro is better for Mac native workflows and solo creators. Pro Tools is better for studio

settings and recording with others. We wrote a detailed comparison so you can choose between the two.

Do I need professional audio editing software on Mac?

Only if you’re doing advanced studio work. Many users are better off with faster, simpler tools

like Suno.