The Best Gifts For Men Who Love Music (All Genres Covered)

The best gift for a man who loves music is a custom song, which you can create with a few clicks with Suno.

When inquiring about gifts for men who love music, the search becomes a lot easier once you focus on what moves them: sound, rhythm, gear, and the joy of discovering new music. Everything from personalized songs to vinyl players, tech accessories, instruments, and genre-themed picks will cut it. There’s plenty to choose from, regardless of his favorite genre. And personally, we figured a custom song made by you with Suno sits at the top of the list, because nothing compares to surprising him with a unique track made just for him.

Below, you’ll find ideas across the most popular genres to help you choose the right gift for men who live and breathe music.

The Best Gift: A Personalized Suno Song in Any Genre

The most meaningful gift for men is a fully original song crafted around his personality, inside jokes, and favorite sounds. Suno lets you shape a track in any style: hip-hop or rap music, Jazz, rock, classical, afrobeats, EDM, synthwave, folk, synthpop, electroclash, alt-country… you name it. Add his name, reference a shared moment, or build the song around something he loves, and you’ll end up with a one-of-a-kind moment he will never expect. You can make it yourself in minutes, and the emotional payoff is huge.

You can get started right now for free. How to Make a Song with Suno →

If you want to give him the space to explore and create music on his own, or spice up his old producer setup, a full year of Suno with a Pro or Premier subscription is an outstanding addition. You can find everything you need directly on Suno’s website.

General Gifts for Men Who Love Music

If you’d rather keep things practical, there are several gifts for men that work for any taste.

Vinyl subscription services: Best for Men who Love Vinyl Records

Vinyl subscription services like Vinyl Me, Please (selected as one of the best gifts for husbands by Wirecutter) or The End of All Music Record of the Month Club are always a hit, and they can make a one-off surprise, or a whole year’s worth of surprises.

Quincy Nostalgic Record Player: Best for Men who Want a Vintage-Looking Turntable

Many guys love the ritual of playing records, so a well-made Bluetooth vinyl player like the Quincy 6-in-1 Nostalgic Record Player is a strong pick.

Concert tickets: Best for Men who Like Attending Shows

Concert tickets also make incredible gifts, especially since 2026 is shaping up to be packed with huge tours. Look out for shows by bands like AC/DC and Muse. If you don’t know which band your intended recipient has already seen a thousand times and which one he’s not (although maybe he’s down for attending concert a-thousand-and-one), you can gift them a concert gift card from StubHub or Vivid Seats from their Concert Gift Cards & Tickets and Gift Cards pages.

Gifts for Men Who Love EDM

The best gifts for men who love EDM include earplugs, tickets, and gear.

Earplugs: Best Gift for Men who Love EDM festivals

Festival gear is always a must for an EDM lover, so it's a remarkable functional gift for men who go raving. Eargasm earplugs protect hearing without lowering sound quality, while LED sound-reactive light bars bring the festival into their home.

Festival tickets: Best Gift for Men who Love Attending EDM Big Events

Festival tickets are always a top-tier gift for EDM lovers, with Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas, Ultra, and Creamfields being the biggest events, some even have worldwide editions.

Suno Studio: Best Gift for Men who Love EDM and Music Production

For aspiring producers, DJ software or DAWs like Suno Studio or Ableton can help him begin shaping beats, experiment with sound design, and learn the basics of production.

Gifts for Men Who Love Hip-Hop and Rap

Hip-hop has many cultural elements that go beyond rapping. It’s the culture of graffiti and laid-back fashionwear. There are many gifts for men who love hip-hop.

Wu Wear: Best for Men who Love Hip-Hop Fashion

Clothing from classic brands like Sean John, Rocawear and Wu Wear is always appreciated as gifts for men who love hip-hop.

Film Prints: Best for Men who Love Hip-Hop Movies

You can pair these with wall art like framed posters of beloved albums, film prints from Straight Outta Compton, or minimalist cover art prints.

Aquemini: Best for Men who Love Hip-Hop Vinyl

For physical media, look toward standout releases, like To Pimp a Butterfly by Kendrick Lamar, Aquemini by OutKast, or The Blueprint by Jay-Z. These classics work perfectly as gifts for men who take pride in their hip-hop CD or vinyl collection.

Gifts for Men Who Love Afrobeats

Afrobeats (or afrobeat) is peaking again after Fela Kuti founded the genre decades ago. There are plenty of gifts for men who love afrobeats.

Congas and Synths: Best for Men who Love Afrobeats and Instruments

Musicians who love afrobeats will appreciate instruments like djembes, congas, talking drums, or even compact synths, which are heavily used across contemporary Afrobeats production.

Fela Kuti Merch: Best for Men who Love Afrobeats

For merch gifts for men, Fela Kuti’s official store has iconic posters, tees, and vinyls that pay homage to the genre’s foundation, while Burna Boy’s official store offers records, hoodies, and exclusive tour items.

Wizkid or Asake records: Best for Men who Love Contemporary Afrobeats

You can also add vinyls from artists like Wizkid, Tems, or Asake to give him albums he’ll want to keep on repeat.

Gifts for Men Who Love R&B and Soul

R&B and soul is still in vogue thanks to a continued interest in neo-soul music. These are the best records for R&B and soul lovers.

Vinyl records: Best Gift for Men who Love R&B and Soul music

CDs and vinyls are always great gifts for men who are fans of R&B and Soul, especially albums like Confessions by Usher (be sure to get the 20th anniversary edition), Voodoo by the late D’Angelo, or Blue Electric Light by Lenny Kravitz.

James Brown Autobiography: The Best Gift for Men who Love Soul History

If he enjoys reading, biographies like Divided Soul by David Ritz on Marvin Gaye, or James Brown: The Godfather of Soul (his autobiography) offer incredible insight into the genre’s legends.

Motown and Soul Books: The Best Gift for Men who Love Classic Soul Photographs

German publisher TASCHEN also sells a limited edition of Soul. R&B. Funk. Photographs 1972–1982, Art Edition, a book with dozens of photographs that cover this particular era with snapshots of the Godfather of Soul, Marvin Gaye, Donna Summer, and more. In Motown: The Sound of Young America, Adam White and Barney Ales put together the official visual history of the famous label. This enormous volume features over one thousand images from the archives.

JBL L100 Classic: Best for Men who Love Listening to Soul Records

For something that looks good and sounds good, the JBL L100 Classic speaker adds a rich, vintage feel that suits any room and instantly improves audio quality.

Gifts for Men Who Love Rock

There are plenty of gifts that are specifically for men who love rock music.

Getting Killed by Geese: Best for Men who Love 2025 Rock

The act of the year in the rock realm is the NYC band Geese. You can score a special edition of their newest record, Getting Killed, and give him a collector’s item from a band that’s set to dominate the conversation in rock for the next few years.

Concert tickets: Best for Men who Love Attending Shows

Concert tickets are one of the best gifts for men in this category. Big rock acts touring in 2026 include Megadeth, Iron Maiden, Nine Inch Nails, System of a Down, Bon Jovi and Metallica, so you have no shortage of options.

Distortion pedals: Best for Men who Love Rock Instruments

If he plays guitar, a wall mount helps display his instrument like a centerpiece, while a distortion pedal gives him a fresh sound to play with.

Nirvana vinyl: Best for Men who Love Rock Vinyl Records

For vinyl and CD collectors, classics like In Utero by Nirvana, Paranoid by Black Sabbath, or Californication by Red Hot Chili Peppers make for perennial keepsakes.

Bonus track → Radiohead Merch: Best for Men Who Love Rock Memorabilia

Radiohead are back touring, and their merch store never stopped selling souvenirs for rock fans. One rare item for a somewhat forgotten record from the Oxford band is this half-newspaper, half-fanzine that mentions The King of Limbs, their 2011 subtle album. You can find the TKOL Newspaper Zine - A Universal Sigh on their official WASTE store. Since Radiohead are touring, you can also buy the 2025 black hoodie or their tour poster.

Gifts for Men Who Love Jazz

Jazz is classy and slick, and there are plenty of gifts for men who love jazz.

Replica Jazz Club eau de toilette: Best Gift for Men who Love Jazz and Have Every Record

Maison Margiela’s Replica Jazz Club eau de toilette is a special option for gifts for men who love jazz. It has a blend of warm, smoky notes with a music-inspired concept.

Coltrane and Wayne Shorter Vinyl: Best Gifts for Men who Love Jazz Records

Vinyl fans will appreciate classics like John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme, Time Out by The Dave Brubeck Quartet, Mingus Ah Um by Charles Mingus, or Wayne Shorter’s Speak No Evil.

Miles Davis Autobiography: Best Gift for Men who Love Reading About Jazz

Books like Miles: The Autobiography by Miles Davis and Quincy Troupe or Mark Levine’s The Jazz Piano Book are amazing options for fans who want deeper context or instruction.

LEGO Ideas Jazz Quarter: Best Gift for Men who Love Jazz and LEGO

And for something playful, the LEGO Ideas Jazz Quartet lets him build a piece of decor inspired by the genre he loves.

Create a Custom Suno Song He’ll Never Forget

A custom Suno track made by you is the number one gift for men across every genre. Personalized music carries emotional weight that no physical item can match, and it becomes even more powerful when paired with one of the items above. You can create a song for him that matches his favorite style (Hip Hop, Jazz, Rock, Classical, Soul, EDM, Afrobeats, or RnB) and shape the lyrics around your relationship, a memory, or a message you want him to keep forever.

Want an example of what Suno is capable of? 🎁 ▶️ Listen to a custom Soul song made with a few clicks as a gift for a man: "Roads We Own" | created with Suno

Create a song for him with Suno today for free and make this holiday season the most meaningful one yet.

Best Gifts For Men Who Love Music FAQs

What is the best gift for men who love music?

A personalized Suno song is the best option, as it’s meaningful, surprising, and crafted specifically for him.

Are personalized songs good anniversary gifts for him?

Yes. A custom track feels intimate and thoughtful, and it captures shared memories in a way no store-bought item can.

Where can I make a custom song for a man?

You can create it directly on Suno’s platform for free. Just sign up, hit Create, and start shaping the track.

What gifts work for men who have everything?

A personalized Suno song stands out because it’s completely one of one and impossible to duplicate.

Budget friendly gifts for men who love music

A free custom Suno track is the most meaningful option. Other affordable choices include starter vinyls, earplugs, compact synthesizers, posters, and music-themed books.

Best Christmas gifts for men who love music

A Suno track made by you, vinyls, festival tickets, books, and upgraded listening gear make strong picks.