Make Music with AI: Start Creating with Suno
No overthinking. Just start creating music that slaps with Suno. Unleash your ideas and turn them into great tracks instantly.Create Song
Everything you need to make music your way
10 free songs, daily
Turn any moment into customized music instantly — from your commute to inside jokes. Express what words can't. Free forever, no subscription needed.
Free AI music generator
Discover what's possible when anyone can make music. Access the market-leading AI song generator to explore millions of songs—remixes, jokes, and raw emotion.
Share it with the world
Make music that matters to you, then share it with people who'll feel it too. From your inner circle to millions of music fans, your next track can go far.
Granular creation controls
Steer your style with Personas, Inspo, exclusions, and vocal gender. Or get even more granular and experiment with weirdness and style sliders.
Commercial rights to your songs
Songs you create as a paid Suno subscriber are yours to keep and do whatever you want with them, from using them as background music in videos to publishing an album.
Your complete creative workspace
Suno Studio is a first-of-its-kind web-based generative audio workstation that combines traditional DAW functionality with AI-powered music creation.
Experience the modern song maker
Start, edit, remix—your way. Upload or record your own audio, rewrite lyrics, reorder sections, and reimagine your sound with powerful creative tools.
Create everyday. Keep it all.
Make up to 500 custom songs a month, with full commercial rights on the Pro plan. Get inspired, break genre boundaries, and own what you generate—no strings attached.
Extract stems. Drop into your DAW.
Export up to 12 time-aligned WAV stems and use them seamlessly in Ableton, Logic, or any DAW. Clean, structured, and ready for pro workflows.