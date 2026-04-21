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Free Audio Editor for Fast, Simple, and Powerful Sound Editing

Cut, trim, and enhance sound without downloads or complicated tools.

Edit Audo for Free

Everything you need to make music your way

10 free songs, daily

Turn any moment into customized music instantly — from your commute to inside jokes. Express what words can't. Free forever, no subscription needed.
10 free songs, daily

Free AI music generator

Discover what's possible when anyone can make music. Access the market-leading AI song generator to explore millions of songs—remixes, jokes, and raw emotion.
Free AI music generator

Share it with the world

Make music that matters to you, then share it with people who'll feel it too. From your inner circle to millions of music fans, your next track can go far.
Share it with the world

Granular creation controls

Steer your style with Personas, Inspo, exclusions, and vocal gender. Or get even more granular and experiment with weirdness and style sliders.
Granular creation controls

Commercial rights to your songs

Songs you create as a paid Suno subscriber are yours to keep and do whatever you want with them, from using them as background music in videos to publishing an album.
Commercial rights to your songs

Your complete creative workspace

Suno Studio is a first-of-its-kind web-based generative audio workstation that combines traditional DAW functionality with AI-powered music creation.
Your complete creative workspace

Experience the modern song maker

Start, edit, remix—your way. Upload or record your own audio, rewrite lyrics, reorder sections, and reimagine your sound with powerful creative tools.
Experience the modern song maker

Create everyday. Keep it all.

Make up to 500 custom songs a month, with full commercial rights on the Pro plan. Get inspired, break genre boundaries, and own what you generate—no strings attached.
Create everyday. Keep it all.

Extract stems. Drop into your DAW.

Export up to 12 time-aligned WAV stems and use them seamlessly in Ableton, Logic, or any DAW. Clean, structured, and ready for pro workflows.
Extract stems. Drop into your DAW.

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