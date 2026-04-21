Advanced Audio Trimmer: Cut, Crop, and Clean Sound Fast
An audio trimmer built for speed. Remove silence, cut clips, and clean audio in seconds.Trim Audio
Everything you need to make music your way
10 free songs, daily
Free AI music generator
Share it with the world
Granular creation controls
Commercial rights to your songs
Your complete creative workspace
Experience the modern song maker
Create everyday. Keep it all.
Extract stems. Drop into your DAW.
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